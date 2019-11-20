Ujjain: Three including mastermind arrested in Swati Bhatt murder case

Ujjain: In the Swati Bhatt’s death case, the Ujjain police on Wednesday made a shocking revelation. According to police, Swati was killed by her lover, who had given betel (contract) to the crooks of Indore. The murder was described as an accident, but the police brought to fore real case on the basis of evidence. They arrested the mastermind lover Sukhwinder Khanuja along with the Magic driver involved in the incident. Out of six accused, three have been arrested while rest three, including a woman, are absconding.

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room in the afternoon, SP Sachin Atulkar disclosed all aspects of this sensational matter. He said that on November 15, Bhagipura resident Swati (30) daughter of Shyamsunder Bhatt died in an accident on Chintaman Ganesh Mandir Inner Ring Road. Swati had gone to meet Sukhwinder Khanuja (39) son of late Surendra Singh Khanuja resident of Nai Sadak before the incident, who operates the dhaba near the accident spot (on Chintaman Road).

According to police, Swati had a love affair with dhaba owner Sukhwinder Khanuja. The victim had lodged several cases against him in the Mahila Police station earlier related to few issues. Since then, there was a rift between them. On sensing this, the police started investigating the matter seriously and the postmortem of the body of the woman was conducted by a panel of doctors through videography. When the police carried a strict interrogation of the driver of the vehicle which had reportedly hit the deceased on the said spot, the whole case turned into a murder.

As revealed by SP, the Magic driver (MP 09 TG 6900) Wahid disclosed that on the behest of one Pankaj Sharma alias Bhola resident of Gandhi Nagar, he took the vehicle to Ujjain to serve Sukhwinder. Sukwinder gave them a contract to kill Swati Bhatt for Rs 1 lakh. The betel amount was to be given in two installments, Rs 20, 000 before committing the crime and the rest of the money after the murder. During interrogation main accused Sukhwinder admitted that he was eager to eliminate Swati as she was continuously pressurising him to marry him despite a fact that he was already married.

The police is constantly trying to trace a woman accused Uma wife of Pankaj Sharma resident of Gandhi Nagar Indore, Sanjay alias Sanju son of Ramratan Dhurve and Sameer alias Moshin Khan resident of Neemuch, though all of them are absconding. The police have also seized the Magic vehicle and a couple of mobile phones. Many criminal cases have already been registered against all the accused of this murder case. It is said that Sukhwinder Khanuja was also associated with the Shiv Sena and is currently acting as the Hindu Maha Sabha functionary.