Ujjain: Thieves involved in petrol stealing nabbed

Ujjain: The residents of Ravindra Nagar and adjacent colonies heaved a sigh of relief after busting a thieves’ gang by the Madhav Nagar police. Some miscreants had been instrumental in lifting bicycles, pants, shoes/slippers and even drawing petrol/diesel, etc, from vehicles parked inside houses. Residents of Ravindra Nagar and neighbouring colonies were quite anguished over such rising incidents.

On Sunday, police arrested two gang members - Akash (24), son of Omprakash Sharma and Mohan (19), son of Premchand Narwariya (both residents of Damdama area). An FIR under Section 379 of IPC was lodged.

Role of constable Sunil Patidar and others were exceptionally well as they took the incidents seriously and promptly acted which finally resulted into recovery of stolen booty.

Meanwhile, police produced both of the accused before a local court which released them on bail on after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.