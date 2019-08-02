Ujjain: Tackle adulterators with heavy hands, says Tulsiram Silawat

Ujjain: Public health and family welfare minister Tulsiram Silawat convened a meeting of public representatives and administrative officials at Circuit House on Thursday.

Addressing the officials Silawat asked them to tackle the adulterators with a high hand to ward off any untoward incident and for the safety of human health.

The minister told collector Shashank Mishra that informants should be rewarded by the district administration for precious information and their identities should be kept hidden. The health minister appreciated divisional commissioner Ajit Kumar, IG Rakesh Gupta, collector, SP and other officials involved in action against the adulterators.

Silawat further said that the State government is serious for prevailing menace of adulteration and instructed the officials across the state to take necessary action against adulterators. MLAs Dilip Singh Gurjar, Ramlal Malviya, Murli Morwal and Mahesh Parmar, Zila Panchayat president Karan Kumariya, Congress leaders Rajendra Bharti, Mahesh Soni, Kamal Patel, Rajendra Vashishtha, CMHO Dr Rajni Dabar, CS Dr RP Parmar and other concerned officials were present on this occasion.

Action against 24 firms

Food safety department took action against 24 suspect firms from July 21 to July 31 and seized 95 kg of Mawa and 150 kg of desi ghee. According to officials samples of milk, paneer, mawa, sweets, samosa, candies, ghee, maida, chocolates and sweets were collected from 24 firms and sent them to the government laboratories. Officials said 195 kg of mawa and 150 kg desi ghee were seized from the firms. Taking action against the offender firms the department cancelled license of Siddhi Doodh dairy Unhel and Shri Krishna Grih Udyog and suspended the license of Future retail, the officials informed.

High dependency unit inaugurated

Health minister Tulsiram Silawat inaugurated HDU (high dependency unit) for pregnant women at Charak Hospital in a ceremonial programme. Addressing the doctors and employees the minister asked them to discharge their duties to the best of their capacity honestly. MLAs Mahesh Parmar, Ramlal Malviya, Murli Morwal and Dilip Singh Gurjar and public representatives, doctors and other employees of the hospital were present.

NSA invoked against adulterator of milk products

In a big action to curb adulteration district administration invoked the stringent National Security Act 1980 (NSA) and arrested Kirtivardhan Kelkar, the owner of Shri Krishna Grih Udhyog, for making fake desi ghee at his factory. According to reports, the food safety department on Tuesday had recovered seized 45 kg of spurious desi ghee (clarified butter), 450 kg of vanaspati ghee (hydrogenated vegetable oil), two litres of essence used in ghee and 57 kg of sub-standard chemical used for bakery products. Later after the instruction of administration the police cordoned off the premises of the factory and arrested the owner. The owner later shifted to Central Jail Indore.