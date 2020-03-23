Ujjain: Stay at home and sanitize everything before use, says Commissioner

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma held discussions with collectors and SPs of all the districts of the division through video conference on Monday and issued instructions to provide relief to the general public amid lockdown in all districts of the division.

The commissioner instructed the district administration to ensure availability of essential things to the general public. He directed that during this time, there should not be unnecessary gathering at major intersections of the district.

Petrol pumps, vegetable market, LPG gas, drugstore, etc should remain open. The district administration should determine their opening time as per their convenience. Only needy people should come to these places. Supply of fruits, vegetables etc should not be stopped.

Commissioner said that in the meantime, milk packets and other useful items should be utilised only after sanitisation. He told that instead of using expensive sanitizer, people can also wash their hands with soap.

Commissioner instructed all collectors that all districts should maintain uniformity during lockdown. All districts should send the order of lockdown under Section 144 of CrPC to the Chief Secretary.

He said that the key government offices should also be kept open in lockdown. Lockdown should be publicised so that information about the restrictive order reaches the general public.

Commissioner said that the officers should hold briefings in respect of traffic and necessary cleanliness. He instructed the CMHOs to acquire ventilators of private hospitals if required. You should make a visit to the isolation facility and be vigilant about any rumors.

He further directed that hearses (dead body carriers) should also be kept ready to deal with any accidental situation. The hostel and community building should be identified to be transformed into isolation centers.

He informed that if there are any calls from people suffering from Corona virus in the established control room, it should be immediately brought to the notice of government level and district administration level.

Information should be kept of people migrating in urban and rural areas and their health test should be done.

He directed all the collectors to instruct the agricultural labourers of their respective areas, the factory labourers and the labourers engaged in other sectors not to make unnecessary migrations.

The district administration should also arrange food for these labourers on priority. The collector should direct all the trade associations not to deduct the wages of the labourers working in their establishment.

Functioning of public transport system should also be ensured for any contingent situation. He said that all banks should continue their work as usual. Necessary things like fruits, milk, vegetables etc should reach the people and time should be fixed for this.

IG Rakesh Gupta instructed all the SPs to ensure that petrol pumps are open in their respective districts. Vehicles supplying goods should not be stopped at the border.

The movement of employees in drug companies established in Ratlam and Dewas should not be interrupted. If anyone gives information related to the corona virus on Dial 100, immediate cognizance should be taken on it.

Employees of age more than 50 years should not be deputed for field duty. It should be ensured that black marketing of essential commodities is curbed.

People should not go to OPD due to simple fever or cough, but go to a specially established center set up in hospitals.

ADM RP Tiwari amended the order of Section 144 CrPC issued earlier and exempted the home delivery of essential goods (except petrol and diesel) from the ban. He also gave permission to banks to remain open for official work.

CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli informed that on the instructions of the State government, registration for outdoor patients (OPD) in government and private hospitals has been banned with immediate effect. She has asked all government and private hospitals of the district to follow the above instructions strictly.