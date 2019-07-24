Ujjain: Soldier arrested for ‘bad touch’

Ujjain: A 35-year-old soldier was arrested by government railway police GRP) for inappropriately touching a 15 year old girl and her mother who were travelling in an AC coach of Jaipur Mysore express.

According to police soldier 35-year-old Navrang Singh son of Deep Singh Rajput resident of Sikar (Rajasthan) was also travelling in the same coach. He allegedly touched the girl and her mother at the night near Ujjain station.

During the incident the victim woman woke up and called the railway protection force (RPF) cops. Following which on the basis of the statement of the woman and her daughter GRP Ujjain registered a case against the soldier. The police told that the married soldier is the father of 3 sons.