Ujjain: Six miscreants nabbed for planning robbery at Hanuman Prasad petrol pump, eight weapons seized

Acting on a special tip-off the Dewagate police nabbed six accused for planning robbery at Hanuman Prasad petrol pump.
The accused were arrested in Dewasgate area with weapons, including, a native pistol, two live rounds, three sharpened knives and two iron bars.
In Ujjain on Monday, Dewasgate police recieved a tip-off that under the Freeganj over bridge, five-six unknown crooks are talking about robbing petrol pumps. The encirclement under the police force's Freeganj over bridge was closed and razed.
