Ujjain: SI Vikas Deora, three other constables suspended for cheating city businessman, station in-charge line attached

Ujjain: SP Manoj Singh on Saturday suspended the SI Vikas Deora and three constables; constable Ramamurthy, Sunil and Sanjeev of Nanakheda police station, over the matter of cheating a businessman of Rs 2.5 lakh along with the call girl living in Mahavir Bagh on Indore Road. The police station in-charge Satnam Singh has been line attached for not taking the matter seriously.

SI Vikas Deora was the prime accused in the case of cheating Rs 2.5 lakh from cloth merchant Kothari, involving the callgirl. Apart from this, constables Ramamurthy Rawat, Sunil Bithoda and Sanjeev Singh were also said to be involved in the conspiracy. Taking the matter seriously, SP Manojkumar Singh appointed CSP Harinarayan Batham for investigation as soon as the incident was exposed. CSP Batham said that on Friday, the investigation report was presented to the SP. After which the suspected roles of SI Vikas Deora, constable Ramamurthy Rawat, Sunil Bithoda and Sanjeev Singh were revealed.

“All the three constables including SI have been suspended in the said case. Apart from this, the station in-charge Satnam Singh has also been attached. Inspector OP Ahir, who came from Dewas to Ujjain, has been put in charge of Nanakheda police station once again.”

WHAT’S THE CASE:

On July 21, a city businessman went to a call girl’s home for few luxury moments. The call girl had a plan to lure the rich lad and later extort money by creating a ‘fake raid’ scene with constable Ramamurthy Rawat, Sunil Vithoda, Sanjeev Singh and another youth. When the businessman reached the call girl’s house at Mahavir Bagh, located on Indore Road, she signaled the associates. On receiving signal as per plan, the Nanakheda police personnel reached the house and started threatening the girl. The businessman got scared after seeing the police. He started begging for mercy in fear of insult. The police personnel then placed a demand of Rs 2.5 lakh in lieu of leaving him. In order to save compulsion and dignity, the businessman also agreed to this condition.