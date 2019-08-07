Ujjain: Shop on railway platform catches fire

Ujjain: A big untoward incident was warded off at railway platform on Tuesday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) when an eatery caught fire. As per reports eatery run by Surendra Jain suddenly caught fire in morning hours.

According to RPF cops, early morning at 9.15 am smoke emitting from the shop was seen by the other shop keepers who informed them. The electricity supply to shop was cut off. Efforts to extinguish fire were made. The fire was controlled in mere half an hour.

According to owner Surendra Jain two refrigerators, eatables, fan, crockery, furniture and other valuable items were gutted in fire. The owner also told that he shut the shop late night and went home; the fire might have erupted by short circuit.