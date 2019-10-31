Ujjain: ‘SHOLAY’ RETURNS

Ujjain: The famous scene of (reel life) film ‘Sholay’ got evident on real life once again when a woman climbed the 200 ft high mobile tower in Shankarpur area, here on Thursday afternoon, with the intention of committing suicide.

She threatened to jump from the mobile tower to commit suicide if her demands were not accepted. According to Chimanganj Mandi police, the name of the woman is reported to be Jyoti daughter of Raghunath Banjara. Sources informed that her family members were not ready to marry her to the boy she loved. In rage, she climbed on the mobile tower and started threatening to commit suicide, which created a scene and a crowd of people gathered there.

With great difficulty, the woman agreed to come down. Sources informed that the woman in question is mentally disturbed. However, family members say that she was demanding money and climbed the mobile tower insisting to fulfill her demand.