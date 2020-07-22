Ujjain sees single day highest spurt of 32 cases, tally jumps to 1056

Ujjain: With highest 32 persons testing positive on Wednesday, the number of corona patients in the district reached 1056. The death toll, as claimed by the health department is 71.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.45 pm on Wednesday, out of 997 sample reports received 32 persons, 21 of them belonged to Ujjain city, tested positive for the dreaded virus.

While one person each from among the new patient belonged to Ghattiya and Barnagar sub-division, 4 are from Nagda, 3 hail from Mahidpur and 2 are residents of Tarana sub-division. For the reasons of the state the CMHO did not furnish any futher details like age, gender and locality of any of the patients. Rather the official communication is that the list could not be updated.

Overall 163 patients, 67 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 37, 918 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 9 more patients discharged on Wednesday, the total number of discharged patients has gone up to 822.