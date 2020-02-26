Ujjain: Security beefed up in Begumbag's anti-CAA protest after Delhi violence

Ujjain: In a bid to avert any untoward incident in the city, district administration, following the incidents of violence in the national capital Delhi, beefed up security in Begumbagh and other sensitive periphery areas across the city.

According to reports, protestors are staging dharna in Begumbagh colony in tune with Delhi Shaheenbagh protesters from past more than 1 month. The administration decided to deploy armed cops in the area to ward off any incidents similar to Delhi violence.

According to police officials, more than 60 cops on 8 sensitive points will be deployed. The police administration will use high rise buildings of the area to monitor the area. The officials said, every day round the clock the cops will stay deployed in the area shift wise. The police also furnished the list for the habitual criminals to arrest them to minimise the possibilities of riot like situation.