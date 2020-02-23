Ujjain: 'Bandh' by Bhim Army evokes cold response

Ujjain: Bhim Army and Ambedkar Vidyarthi Sangthan gave the call of ‘Bharat Bandh’ today to protest against mainly the apex court’s rulings which quashes basis of reservation for promotions in government jobs. The members of the organisation reached at Tower Chowk to support the protests and started forcing the shopkeepers to closes their shops but after some time all the shops were opened. The administration had also braced for any untoward incident. It deployed heavy police forces with riot control vehicles across the city to maintain law and order situation in the city. According to sources at some places, a few protesters reached to close the markets. The call affected minimal daily routine of denizens.

Slogans raised

The protesters took out a procession in Freeganj area and shouted slogans against the union government. The protesters were also opposing NPR during their procession.

Karni Sena stage protest against bandh

Karni Sena (mool)’s members on Sunday staged protest against dilution in SC/ST Act which gives right to immediate arrest to police. Although the members supported the apex court’s rulings quashing the basis of reservation for promotion. State organising secretary Jaswant Singh Runji said that the members of SAPAKS, Kshitriya Mahasabha and other members of upper castes opposed to give police power to immediate arrest under SC/ST Act. District head Shivpratap Singh Chouhan, Jaswant Singh, Raghuvir Singh, Ishwar Singh Jhala and other members were present.

SAPAKS delivers thanks for not supporting ‘Bandh’

SAPAKS spokesperson Chandresh Purohit said that ‘Bandh’ remained total ineffective in the city as Karani Sena, business organisation, NGOs and common people did not support it. SAPAKS members delivered thanks to all who do not support the ‘bandh’.