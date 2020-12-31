Ujjain: Second convocation ceremony of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya held

Ujjain: Governor and chancellor of the universities Anandiben Patel on Thursday joined the second convocation ceremony of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya through video conferencing from Bhopal.

Speaking on the occasion, she termed Sanskrit as the mother of language, culture, sanskars and human values and said that Sanskrit studies create unlimited employment potential. Sanskrit language provides the ability of a person to decide his own path, she said.

The chief guest of the convocation ceremony and higher education minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the students. He assured to cooperate with the level of governance for the development of the university. Dr Yadav released the books of astrology and said that Ujjain is the land of astrology, so the publication of astrology texts by the university is commendable. MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain also addressed the gathering.

At the function, guest of honour Somnath’s Prof Gopbandhu Mishra said that Sanskrit education is very useful for best citizen building, self-sufficiency and self-employment. He greeted all the awardees. Prior to the function, the convocation procession started from Panchvati premises and came to the venue. Vice chancellor of the university, Dr Pankaj Laxman Jani welcomed the guests. During the programme degrees were conferred to the students by the guests. The title distribution was conducted by Dr LS Solanki, registrar of the university. The programme was conducted by Dr Tulsidas Paroha and gratitude was performed by Prof Manmohan Upadhyay.