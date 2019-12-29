Ujjain: Scribes share views on ‘Public relevance & Media’ in seminar

Ujjain: On completion of 1 year of the state government, a seminar on ‘Public Relevance and Media’ was held on Sunday by Divisional Public Relation Department. On this occasion Rajendra Purohit, Nirukt Bhargava and Shailendra Kulmi were the key orators of the workshop who shared their views in the seminar.

Divisional public relation joint director Rashmi Deshmukh welcomed the guests and inaugurated the programme. Delivering the welcome speech Deshmukh underlined the different welfare schemes run by the state government for the journalists. She also underlined the journo friendly attitude of the public relation department and assured to iron out problems of scribes.

Addressing the workshop scribe Rajendra Purohit threw light on unbiased duties of scribes towards government and public. He also asserted the truthfulness of news before publishing. Purohit expressed his worries over false presentation of Indian culture and civilisation through media.

Addressing the workshop Nirukt Bhargava emphasised on the credibility of media and journalism and necessity of sound financial position of media groups. Verification of news is very important, Bhargava added. He also threw light on governmental insurance schemes like life insurance, health insurance and others conducted specially for journalists.

Shailendra Kulmi in his address appreciated the effort of the public relation department in organising the programme. He described mafias as the biggest threat to journalists and journalism. He advised scribes to be aware for society.

During the seminar Rajesh Mali, Kailash Sisodiya, Mahendra Singh Bais, Shamshad Khan, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Joshi and many other scribes were also present. The scribes were welcomed by joint director Rashmi Deshmukh during the seminar. The seminar was conducted by Harishankar Sharma while gratitude was expressed by Santosh Kumar Soni.