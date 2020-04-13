Ujjain: Sanitation employee booked for attempting to molest patient

Ujjain: Central Kotwali police are searching for a Civil Hospital (CH)’s sanitation employee who tried to molest a patient. Police said a 30-year-old woman resident of Paanbihar was admitted on the first floor of the B ward of Civil Hospital.

When she reached the washroom, sanitation worker Ajay Rathore tried to molest her and when she shouted for help he disappeared from there passing a threat they he would finish her is she tell anything to anybody.

A case under Section 354, 354 (A), 354 (C) and 506 of IPC has been registered against the accused who is at large.