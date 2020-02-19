Ujjain: Rural bank employees to take out rally

Ujjain: As many as 600 employees will take part in the meeting of MP State Rural Bank Employees Federation on February 22 and February 23 at Kalidas Academy.
The employees will gather at Tower chowk from where they will reach at the venue. General secretary KK Gour said during the press conference at the office of Press Club, that employees will mull their demands and will chalk out further course of action during the meeting.
