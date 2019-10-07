Ujjain: Ruckus in Shahid Park; Flower vendors try to terrorise scribes

Ujjain: Swinging into action on the Mahashtami festival on Sunday, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UM) on Sunday afternoon served an ultimatum to the flower and fruit vendors at Shahid Park area to remove their kiosks, etc, within three days.

UMC took this step following mounting of huge pressure by local media persons after an incident occurred with scribes Jitendra Singh Thakur and Jai Singh Bains.

Some flower vendors got into a verbal duel with these scribes in the morning over parking of their motorbike. During verbal duel the vendors allegedly manhandled the scribes and even opened sharp-edged weapons. However, the scribes succeeded in decamping from there.

The victim scribes then reached Madhav Nagar police station which registered an FIR against accused Sanjay Barod alias Bampu and his 4-5 accomplices under Section 294, 323, 506, 327 and 34 of IPC.

Later, several media persons reached at the police station and sought razing the kiosks of flower and fruit vendors immediately.

They also warned the ASP R Dwivedi, ADM RP Tiwari and UMC’s assistant commissioner Subodh Jain to launch action at once otherwise they will be compelled to intensify their protest.