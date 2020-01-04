Ujjain: Ruckus at Polytechnic College, invigilator & students file cross complaints

Ujjain: A ruckus was created at Government Polytechnic College here on Saturday afternoon when a lady invigilator asked some notorious students to leave the examination hall allegedly for cheating and disturbing others.

According to reports, invigilator Tapasya Thakur objected to the behaviour of Zishan Ahmed and others, as they were cheating. Irked over the invigilator’s strictness, the students allegedly started to protest and after coming out of the examination hall brought NSUI leader Bablu Khinchi and college principal. These unruly scenes continued for about half-an-hour.

Facing such indecent behaviour, invigilator Tapasya Thakur rushed to the Madhav Nagar police station where she submitted her complaint in detail. SI Tarun Kureel said that the statements of invigilator, examinees and college staff have been taken. On the other hand, students who were blamed for ill-treatment with invigilator also reached AJK police station and sought action against her. Police started investigation.