Ujjain: Road infrastructure in MP will resemble US in 5 yrs, says Gadkari

Ujjain: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Thursday said that road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh will be like that in America in the next five years. Madhya Pradesh government has initiated measures to develop a strong road transport infrastructure, and is an important shareholder in the construction of a new highway, which will considerably reduce travel time and distance between Delhi and Mumbai, providing numerous investment opportunities, he added.

Gadkari made the announcement at a foundation laying ceremony of 11 road projects worth about Rs 5722 crore with a cumulative length of 534 km for various parts of Malwa region.

The ceremony was organised in Makodiaam area wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Dr VK Singh, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, and about half a dozen ministers of the State government and an equal number of MPs and MLAs and other leaders were present.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said an airstrip-cum-road will be developed on the national highway in Ujjain. “A 30-40 seater air taxi connecting Lord Mahakal Nagari (Ujjain) to other parts of the city will be operated soon,” he said. Besides, he also announced that flying boat services will also be started in Chambal river. The Union Minister announced that the 50-km road between Ujjain-Agar-Malwa will be converted into a four-lane road.

Thanking Gadkari, CM Chouhan said, “I want to express my gratitude to Gadkari ji for ushering in the all-round development of the Malwa region, specifically of Ujjain. We have been able to successfully implement these infrastructure projects because of his generous support and guidance. This has helped us keep the wheels of development moving and, till now, deliver roads with a combined length of 3, 00,000 km.” The CM informed Gadkari of the need for Rs 456 crore to repair the road infrastructure in 56 cities. He also informed him of the efforts being taken to pave the way for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and requested for the approval of the Narmada Pragati Path project, which will connect Western and Eastern parts of the state.

Earlier, Ujjain MP Anil Firojia put forth various demands before both the Union Minister and the CM. He sought the conversion of Ujjain-Jhalawad road into four-lane instead of constructing a two-lane road. He made a request that a flyover be constructed between Teen Batti Chouraha and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:13 PM IST