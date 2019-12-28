Ujjain: Rapist grandpa awarded double life imprisonment

Ujjain: Additional Sessions Judge Vikram Singh Bule awarded double life imprisonment to 50-year-old man for raping his minor granddaughter.

According to deputy director (prosecution), the victim lodged a complaint with Jaora police against Rajulal alias Raju (50), who is her maternal grandfather, for raping her many times. Raju raped his granddaughter whenever the girl came to his house in Nagda along with her mother. Police have registered an FIR under Section 376 and Section 11/12 of POCSO Act against the accused.

After registering the case, police arrested the accused and conducted investigations in the complaint and found him guilty.