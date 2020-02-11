Ujjain: Proposals for promoting city as tourist destination approved

Ujjain: Tourism promotion council’s meeting was organised at Simhastha Fair Authority Office on Tuesday and was headed by collector Shashank Mishra. Tourism council already has organised many programme like ‘Rahgiri’ Anand Utsav, family heritage walk and the like.

Website to be developed

During the meeting the officials proposed to develop a website for promoting tourism in the city, so that the city would be connected globally with the tourists.

E-tourism booking counters

Collector instructed to setup tourist friendly counter for e-auto rickshaws. He insisted to provide meals for tourists on a subsidised rate and suggested for developing a tourist point near Gambhir Dam.

Alternative tourists spots

The officials threw light on potential of developing alternative tourist points and with this view Solar Park and Avanti Adventure Park were conceptualised. The collector also instructed to develop the city as wedding destination.

He said that Amla Fort situated near Barnagar would be developed as heritage spot. He instructed SDMs to mark the places which can be developed as tourist destinations. He also suggested toorganise Awantika Utsav like Hanuvantiya Utsav in the city. Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, Bhavishya Khobragade, Kirti Mishra and other concerned officials were present.