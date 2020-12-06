Ujjain: Professor Solanki lectures on benefits of Solar Enegry at Urja Swaraj Yatra Sabha

Ujjain: Urja Swaraj Yatra Sabha was held under the National Service Scheme at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of Vikram University on Sunday.

Solar man of the country and brand ambassador of solar energy Chetan Solanki gave a lecture on the benefits and uses of solar energy.

Solanki, said that modern man has made a big mistake. The basic principle of our sustainability is that we must use according to the need, only then will we be able to maintain our existence, because there is enough for everyone’s need in the world, but not for greed. The quality of air, one of the major cornerstones of human life, is deteriorating day by week. Because of the hunger for indiscriminate progress, we have spoiled water, soil and air, he felt.

Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey in his presidential said, “Our culture has always been close to nature. We should love nature.”

Collector Asheesh Singh said that a plan will be formulated under the Smart City Project, which will cover a number of projects to promote solar energy. Ujjain is a religious city and solar power based projects will be constructed in major temples, he added.

Prior to it, the guests lit the traditional lamp to declare open the Swaraj Yatra Sabha. Dr Arpan Bhardwaj introduced the guests while Dr Nita Jadhav conducted the programme.