Ujjain: PREDICTIONS FOR SHARDIYA NAV-VARSH; Tough time ahead for India in wake of Pak-supported terrorism

Ujjain: Shardiya Nav-varsh (new year) will commence from October 28 (Monday). There might be tough days for the country from December 01, 2019 to January 15, 2020 as the Pakistan-supported terrorists may be functional in conducting a major incident. Conflicts between center and states are likely to be continued. From January to June 2020, the country may see changes in key posts of Union government.

These predictions were made by veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas in his ‘Narayanvijay Panchagam’ which has been publishing for last 123 years continuously. He informed that the effect of cold during ongoing winter season will be on peak for three months i.e. from October 23 and citizens may witness snowfalls, hailstorms, landslides, etc. Summer season will commence from April 18, 2020 and may replicate many natural and man-made tragedies. Rainy season may start from June 20, 2020 and the country, by-and-large, may receive less rainfall. In India, people may witness two solar eclipses, one on December 26, 2019 and other on June 21, 2020, respectively, which may give rise to fear psychosis.

The country has entered into its 73rd Independence Day from August 15, 2019. “It will be a suitable time for the Union government to rule the country. The Modi government is poised to do work in larger public interests and that too judiciously, with wisdom and without any discretion. Certain schemes pertaining to pilgrimage, muth and temple, educational institutions, judiciary and health department are most likely to be executed. The center is also likely to launch special schemes for small businessmen and middle classes. Issues related to farmers, labourers and daily wagers are likely to be considered sympathetically,” Pt Vyas predicted. He, however, added that China may continue to promote disturbances on north-east borders of the country.