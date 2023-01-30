Ujjain: People resort to stiff protest against evacuation of residents from Khayya area

Affected residents and others resort to chakka jam on Ramanujkot-Danigate Road in Ujjain on Monday FP PHOTO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The local administration had to face a lot of hardships to vacate residents of 9 houses from Khayya area amid strong protest registered by the affected people and others here on Monday.

A few days back, on the orders of the court, eviction notices were issued to the residents of the Khayya area. At the same time locks were also put on some of the houses. When information about the demolition of these houses was received on Monday morning, the residents staged a dharna on the road in front of Maulana Mauj.

The houses of the residents of the area namely Nandkishore, Javed, Banshi and Bunty were locked. They say that they have been living in these houses for many generations. The police also reached the spot after getting information about the blockade. A few days back, the decision of the Supreme Court had come in which the encroachment of about two bighas of land in the area had to be freed. The administration had started measuring this. This too was opposed by the residents.

Ramghat Marg Gali number 2 Khayya residents have been living for the last 150 years. But 10 days ago, without any prior notice, about 150 houses in the area were declared illegal. Area resident Sajjada Nasheen said that the residents of the area have a registry ranging from 60 years to 100 years. Despite this, the houses of the area were forcibly occupied by locking and now those are under threat of being demolished.

The residents said that the land mafia of Ujjain is involved in this, who are conspiring to make crores of rupees here by demolishing the houses of the poor. In this regard, the residents were told that they should be given a chance to present their case in court and further action should be taken on the basis of the court's decision. Till then the process of demolishing the houses by opening the locks on the houses in the area should be postponed.