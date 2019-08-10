Ujjain

Updated on

Ujjain: Officials inspect restaurants, bakery; samples collected

By FPJ News Service

Likewise, team inspected Magic Oven bakery and found that packaged eatables lacked proper display of information.

Ujjain: Officials inspect restaurants, bakery; samples collected

Ujjain: Food safety department inspected restaurants in Freeganj on Friday. Officials found dirty walls in kitchen of OM Cafe. spider web, unhygienic floor were also detected. The department suspended licence of the restaurant and collected sample of products for laboratory testing.

Likewise, team inspected Magic Oven bakery and found that packaged eatables lacked proper display of information. The team destroyed these packets and took sample of products and bread.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

PM Modi to inaugurate 720MW hydro project in Bhutan visit

PM Modi to inaugurate 720MW hydro project in Bhutan visit

Tricolour to be hoisted in every Panchayat of Jammu-Kashmir on Independence-Day: G Kishan Reddy

Tricolour to be hoisted in every Panchayat of Jammu-Kashmir on Independence-Day: G Kishan Reddy

Now Pakistan suspends Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' bus service

Now Pakistan suspends Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' bus service

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in