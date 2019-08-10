Ujjain: Officials inspect restaurants, bakery; samples collected

Ujjain: Food safety department inspected restaurants in Freeganj on Friday. Officials found dirty walls in kitchen of OM Cafe. spider web, unhygienic floor were also detected. The department suspended licence of the restaurant and collected sample of products for laboratory testing.

Likewise, team inspected Magic Oven bakery and found that packaged eatables lacked proper display of information. The team destroyed these packets and took sample of products and bread.