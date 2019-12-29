Ujjain: Officials asked to set target and speed up recovery of property tax

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg after taking strict actions against stray cattle owners, now instructed property tax officials to make fast recovery of taxes. He also reviewed wardwise tax recovery. The tax officials were asked to set target for wardwise recovery of property tax. The commissioner pulled up public heath engineering officials for not issuing water tax bills for long time. The commissioner set 10-days time for issuing bills to denizens.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)