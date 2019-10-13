Ujjain: Official prodded to accomplish pending tasks

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal took the stock of ongoing construction works across the city and prodded the engineers to finish the pending works soon. She visited the fish market, sub fire station, Atal Dwar, and Atal statue’s construction sites and instructed the engineers to complete fish market by November 15. She announced a deadline of October 30 for completion of sub-fire station.

She also visited the bus depot and instructed the concerned officials to get the buses repaired. Additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, Yotendra Patel, Bhavishya Khobragade, executive engineer Bhavishya Khobragade and other officials were present.