Ujjain: Nursery owners rue loss of plants due to lockdown

Ujjain: Lockdown due to novel coronavirus pandemic has not just affected people but also fauna and flora.

Amid lockdown the plants in the various nurseries across the city are drying for the lack of watering since March 22.

Owner of Ever Green Nursery, Bhuvaneshwar Bhargava, situated on Dewas Road, said when Prime Minister declared janata curfew on March 22, he had to close nursery and after that lockdown had been clamped.

”I am not able to water the plants and their condition is deteriorating by day. Nurseries where workers are not available are losing plants,” he said.

Forest Research and Extension unit officer KK Panwar said there are three nurseries under their department. First is situated at Shipra Vihar, second is at Van Ropani Triveni on Indore road and third in Nagda. “

Our workers are there but we are neither able to water the plants nor care for them. Our sale has stopped. After lockdown we will have to take extra care of plants,” he added.