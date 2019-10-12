Ujjain: NSS holds district level orientation programme

Ujjain: District level orientation programme of National Service Scheme (NSS) was organized at Government Polytechnic College on Saturday. The programme started with garlanding the portrait of Swami Vivekananda and lighting up the lamp.

In the first session of the program, all the program officers of the district got registered and were introduced. All the officers solved the problems. Programme officer Dr Raman Solanki gave information about NSS activities and the outdoor tours. Dr Ajay Sharma threw light on the life of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekanand while the chief guest Dr Prashant Puranik and programme coordinator delivered their speeches throwing light on the financial status as well as the administration of NSS.

Dr Pradeep Lakhre informed that the program was conducted by Dr Neeta Jadhav and gratitude was expressed by Rajesh Gandhara.