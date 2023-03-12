Ujjain: Natural colours prepared with 3 quintal tesu flowers to play Rangpanchami with Baba Mahakal 

Mahakaleshwar Temple priests prepare natural colour with the help of tesu flowers in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Mahakal will be drenched in natural colours on the occasion of Rangpanchami on March 12 in the Mahakal temple. Rangpanchami festival is celebrated more than the Holi festival in Malwa. That’s why the work of preparing natural colours was started by priests. On Sunday, on the occasion of Rangpanchami, Holi will be played with Lord Mahakal during Bhasma Aarti with natural colours prepared from Tesu flowers in the morning. Devotees present during Bhasma Aarti will also celebrate Rangpanchami by playing Holi with Lord Mahakal. Every year saffron colour is prepared from Tesu flowers by the priest’s family to play Holi with God, while herbal gulal without chemicals has also been ordered.

Rajadhiraj Lord Mahakal will celebrate the festival of Panchami with his devotees with pure colours in the early morning Bhasmarti on Rangapanchami in the Mahakal temple. The tradition of offering herbal pure colour to Mahakal on Rang Panchami is years old. The corrosion caused to the Shivling can be saved by chemical-free colour. For this, the process of making colours was started in the Mahakal temple premises on Saturday. This time three quintal Tesu flowers have been brought from different areas. All the flowers are being cleaned and boiled with water in three big pots.

After boiling for about three hours, as soon as the colour starts coming, it will be filtered and cooled. After cooling, the pure colour is ready. The same colour will be poured continuously on the Lord during Bhasma Aarti on Rangpanchami. Tesu flowers have been procured from Agar and Nalkheda forests to prepare natural colours.

DHWAJ CHAL SAMAROH TO BE TAKEN OUT TODAY

According to tradition, the ‘dhwaj chal samaroh’ (flag procession) of Baba Mahakal will be taken out from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on March 12, this year, on Rangpanchami Mahaparva. Along with the 80-feet tableau coming from Indore, the tableaux coming from Barnagar and Badnawar will be the centre of attraction in the procession. A group of 100 people from Nashik and Padurna in Maharashtra will worship Mahakal with the beat of drums, while the display of Trishul will be the main attraction. Rajkamal band of Indore along with famous bands of Ujjain will make the atmosphere devotional. Mainly Baba Mahakal’s Sehra Shringar will be seen in the form of a tableau.

At the same time, the flag of Jaritas will be involved in the ceremony by the Scindia family. According to priest Sanjay Pujari, the procession will reach Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple again at around 10.30 pm from Mahakal Temple via Mahakal Chauraha, Topkhana, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk, Nai Sadak, Kanthal, Chhatri Chowk and Gopal Mandir.