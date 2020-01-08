Ujjain: Miscreants humiliate lady invigilator at government college

Ujjain: Issue of humiliation of invigilator Tapasya Thakur during examination at Government Polytechnic College couple of days ago allegedly by the Congress-supported student leaders sparked a row, here on Wednesday. On one hand the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration in front of the SP office while on the other hand senior BJP leaders met SP. All of them demanded immediate and stringent action against the accused.

ABVP DEMO

Members of ABVP met SP Sachin Atulkar on Wednesday to take appropriate and speedy action against miscreants for threatening and humiliating a lady invigilator during the examination at Government Polytechnic College. The ABVP members said that police are working under the influence of Congress leaders and are not taking appropriate action against Youth Congress leader Bablu Khinchi and more than 60 supporters for misbehaving and threatening a lady examination invigilator and the principal of Government Polytechnic College. The ABVP also condemned the police administration for its inaction in the matter. ABVP members submitted the memorandum to SP Sachin Atulkar for taking speedy and unbiased action in the matter otherwise an aggressive agitation will be initiated by the organisation.

BJP DELEGATION MEETS SP

In concern with the incident in which Youth Congress leader and his more than 60 supporters threatened an on-duty lady invigilator, MP Anil Firojia and district BJP head Vivek Joshi on Wednesday met SP Sachin Atulkar and told him to take appropriate action against the guilty. MLA Paras Jain, party general secretary Suresh Giri and others were present

Students of college appeal police to take harsh action

Girls of Government Polytechnic College approached to the SP Atulkar and made complaint of inaction of police in the shameful matter of threatening a lady invigilator in the college premises by some miscreants and appealed the police to take rapid action against guilty.

Victim appeals for action against miscreants

According to victim Tapasya Thakur as she told in her social media appeal, a student was continuously creating nuisance during the examination being conducted in the college, and when she warned him, the student began to threatened her by saying ‘ Bahar niklo madam, dekh lunga’ (I will see you madam out of the classroom after the examination). The student was copying the answers, Thakur added. According to Thakur after sometime the mischievous student came with around 60 to 70 supporters under the leadership of Youth Congress leader Bablu Khinchi and threatened her to register an FIR against her at SC-ST police station if she does not keep mum in the matter. In her video, the frightened victim appealed the police administration to take action against these students, to organising fair examination in the college.

NO COGNIZABLE EVIDENCE: POLICE

Meanwhile, Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Tarun Kureel (SI) told Free Press that matter is still investigated. “We have sought CCTV footage of the incident day from the college, but the principal has made excuse saying they do not have the footages. During investigation so far, we do not have found the case as that of a cognizable offence in absence of any concrete evidence,” he added.