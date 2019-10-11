Ujjain: Miscreants create ruckus, damage parked vehicles

Ujjain: Some miscreants created ruckus in Harsiddhi and Mahakal temple areas and damaged many vehicles parked on the road on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A tourist bus driver of Morbi (Gujarat) said that he had come to Ujjain to pay obeisance at Mahakaleshwar temple with 40 tourists. He parked the vehicle near the lodging venue of the tourists and slept in the bus.

In the meantime at around 2 am, some miscreants launched an attack on the bus without any reason and completely damaged the wind glass of the bus worth Rs 30,000. The miscreants also damaged two bikes park on the road.

They also damaged vehicles in Pandariba area located near the temple. The miscreants even targeted Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s employee Sanjay Vipat’s car and damaged the wind screen and other parts of the car.

Residents of the area said that 2 to 4 persons making fracas passed through the area and damaged vehicles. The miscreants also damaged a car parked near Harsiddhi temple on the same night.

According to Mahakal police, it is believed to be an antisocial act of drunken miscreants. A probe has been launched.