Ujjain: Minister launches start-up unit in Bhartiya College

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav launches start-up unit in Bhartiya College in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Start-ups are the engines of growth of the economy. Women initiated start-ups certainly have a huge role to play in the development of the economy. Girl students should be encouraged to join start-ups from the college-level itself. Self-reliance of women is a symbol of a prosperous society. This is the first private college in Ujjain where such efforts are being made and start-ups are being added to the students. It is certainly commendable.

The above views were expressed by higher education minister Mohan Yadav on the occasion of the launch of a start-up unit to be opened for girl students in Bhartiya College, here on Wednesday. Yadav unveiled the logos of start-up units on the projector on three new ideas in the college. In this way, a total of four start-ups are now operating in Bhartiya College.

While presiding over the ceremony, the president of the institution Krishna Mangal Singh Kulshrestha extended best wishes to the girl students for this achievement. Dr Girish Pandya, the academic director of the institution, said that the start-up unit began on the idea of event management. With this, many types of events including weddings and birthday parties can now be managed in Ujjain with a single click. Start-up units were also launched on ideas like alcohol-free sanitiser and hand wash.

Principal Dr Neelam Mahadik said that the start-up unit is also doing the work of making incense sticks from flower waste. The start-up unit is receiving flowers from many big temples of Ujjain. The programme was conducted by the head of the incubation centre Dr Seema Dubey.