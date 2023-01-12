Madhya Pradesh: Roopantaran organises school-level article presentation competition in Ujjain

Winners of article presentation competition pose for group photo along with guests, judges and hosts | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Organisation Roopantaran hosted an article presentation competition, 2023. On the occasion of ‘An insightful sentence of Swami Vivekananda that inspires me’, the main speaker of the programme Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, director, IIM Trichinapalli said, ‘My dear brothers and sisters of America was the first sentence of Swami Vivekananda in the Chicago Parliament of Religions.’

Dr Singh said the applause kept going on for 2 minutes and this one sentence gave him the first acceptance, respect and recognition in the world, because this sentence is the recognition of the vastness of Indian Sanatan culture, Vasudaiva Kutumbakam. The sentence makes one see that supreme in all. This one sentence of the element, soul element, made him and Indian culture huge in the world assembly of religions.

The chief guest of the programme was Mukesh Tatwal, Mayor of Ujjain city and the programme was presided over by Anil Kaluheda, state BJP co-treasurer. Organisation Roopantaran has been hosting this competition for the last 13 years on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp in which Sneha Jadhav, Aarti and Niharika Aswani chanted the deep mantra.

At the beginning of the programme, the organisation’s vice president Pushpendra Sharma informed everyone about the outline and objectives of the programme. Judges of the competition were Dr Dharmendra Mehta, director, Faculty of Management, Vikram University, Rajshree Joshi, former corporator and Suvigya Jain who is working in a Germany-based IT company.

This year Srishti Gupta of Lokmanya Tilak School got the first prize (Rs 4k), Gracy Argal and Arya Maheshwari of St Paul’s School got the second (Rs 3k) and third (Rs 2k) prizes, respectively. Yashvardhan Jagri and Vedika Makwana from Gyan Sagar, Soha Ali Khan from Swami Vivekananda School and Sarina Sen from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dussehra Maidan received consolation prizes (Rs 500 each). Like last year, this year too St Paul’s School was the winner of the running trophy. Organisation’s president Rajeev Pahwa proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Cop deployment demand grows over Chinese Manjha mishaps in Ujjain