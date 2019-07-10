Ujjain: Merchants lock Chimanganj Mandi

<p><strong>Ujjain</strong>: FD row triggered dispute among Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi Committee office-bearers and grain-oilseeds traders in mandi, following which the traders started strike on Tuesday. </p><p>According to sources, the mandi administration encashed fixed deposit (FD) which was actually a security made by merchants’ association in favour of mandi committee. When the traders got aware of the issue, they opposed the mandi committee secretary Rajesh Goyal and termed his action of encashing the FD against mandi panel norms. </p><p>The traders halted auctions on Monday and the merchants gathered at the Mandi premises on Tuesday, locked the gates of the mandi and declared indefinite strike. On being informed, district administration deployed police force at both the gates of the mandi to fend-off any untoward incident.</p>