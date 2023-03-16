Ujjain: Mayor discusses forthcoming UMC budget with MiC members 

Mayor discusses the budget provisions along with MiC members, in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal along with Mayor-in-Council members Shivendra Tiwari, Rajat Mehta, Yogeshwari Rathore, Durga Chaudhary and Sugan Baghela on Thursday discussed the department-wise budget with heads of various departments of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). The discussion would ensure that the budget can be fixed for development work of the city along with the public facilities in the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Some new proposals will also be added to this budget, which will be related to the interest and development of the city, as well as providing basic facilities to the citizens. The UMC budget will be given final shape shortly. For this, the budget meeting is being held with the officers of the UMC.

‘ENSURE CARE OF GAMBHIR RESERVOIR’

While writing a letter to the commissioner, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that the main source of water supply in Ujjain city is the Gambhir Dam, which supplies water to about 6 lakh population of the city. Water is also made available to the industries and business establishments of the city. Apart from this, 50 thousand to 1 lakh devotees visit the city every day, whose water supply is also being done from the Gambhir Dam. Therefore, theft of water from dams and leakage of water during water supply should be prevented, Mayor said.

