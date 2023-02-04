Ujjain: Mayor directs Tata to adhere to quality standards while restoring roads

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): While reviewing the sewerage line being laid by Tata Company in the city, the mayor of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Mukesh Tatwal directed that all roads dug up in the city for underground sewerage lines should be restored properly. All work should be sequential and any new work should be started only after the completion of the previous work.

Mayor reviewed the work of the underground sewerage line being laid by Tata Company in the city with concerned officials. Expressing his displeasure during the review, Tatwal directed the UMC officials to prepare a proposal and put it in the MiC to get the repair work done on the roads damaged during the laying of the sewerage line with the expenses being billed to the company.

He directed that the company should make up for any shortfall in quality.

Expressing displeasure to the officials of Tata Company, the mayor said that the condition of the city's roads will not be allowed to deteriorate in any situation. Mayor also said that the progress of the work done by Tata will be reported to the Chief Minister and the departmental minister.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)