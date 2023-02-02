Ujjain: New collector inspects phase-2 ongoing works of Mahakal Lok

New collector inspects the ongoing works under phase-2 of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): New collector Kumar Purushottam went around in the e-cart and inspected the works of the ongoing second phase of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’.

On Thursday morning, in the meeting room of Triveni Museum, he reviewed the progress of the construction work and inquired about the construction work done so far. The collector emphasised on preparing a timeline for the construction works and completing them within the time limit.

Collector spoke to the project head and engineers to review the construction work next week. He also inquired about the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme to be held on February 18. Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak informed about the progress of construction works through power point presentation.

The meeting also discussed the maintenance of Shri Mahakal Lok’s accomplished works. Collector directed that a plan should be made for the maintenance of Mahakal Lok keeping in mind the points of housekeeping, security and horticulture.

