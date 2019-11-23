Ujjain: Mayor, commissioner meet industrialists on users’ charge

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal and commissioner Kshitij Singhal met and held a discussion with industry associations officials regarding the levy of users’ charges along with property tax from industrial areas.

When the industrialists talked about the provision of roads, sewers, lighting and cleaning in industrial areas, the Mayor said that we have made a budget provision of Rs 1.5 crore, you should tell us your priority, we will get the works done. “We will make more provision in the next budget. The amount you deposit will work more than that,” she assured.

Commissioner said that with the users’ charge being necessary as per the guidelines of the cleanliness survey, we would like to assist you in the interest of your city and submit the user charge along with property tax. Commissioner directed the officials concerned to take necessary action in the direction of resolving other problems along with the delivery of the garbage collection vehicle as per schedule.

The meeting was attended by the revenue department in-charge Radheshyam Verma, representatives of industrial areas including Vijay Burgota, Girish Jaiswal, Sohan Agarwal, Azam Bag, Ashok Chaudhary, Rajendra Joshi and others.