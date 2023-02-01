Ujjain: Martyr’s family to get dream house soon, bhoomi-pujan today

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Martyr Gajendrarao Surve’s family will get their dream house after 17-yr-long wait. The bhoomi-pujan would be held on Thursday, the martyrdom day of their son. The construction work would be undertaken by youths of Shaheed Samrasata Mission.

It is like a dream come true for old parents of martyr Gajendra Surve, disappointed by years of their son's martyrdom and all assurances and promises of the administration.

Gajendrarao’s mother said that after his martyrdom representations were made to the administration but no help was received. “We had land but not enough money to build a house. With the help of Mohan Bhaiya of Shaheed Samarsta Mission, the work of our house is starting today, we are happy that the country has someone who is working for the martyr families as their own family.

Gajendrarao Surve was martyred on February 2, 2006, in Ladakh. The family was going through a financial crisis since his martyrdom. When Shaheed Samrasta Mission came to know about this, it came forward considering it as their duty to help the martyr’s family and started a campaign for the construction of the building. This social cooperation of about Rs 10 lakh was announced in the Shauryanjali ceremony among thousands of youth at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises.

The construction of the house would be completed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh with the amount collected. During Grah Pravesh, Rs 5 lakh would also be presented. In this entire campaign, an honorarium of about Rs 20 lakh would be collected. This bhoomi pujan would be done on his martyrdom day on February 2 and by August 15 this building will be completed and Grah Pravesh would be performed.

