Ujjain: Marriage bureau dupes differently abled man of Rs 25,000

<p><strong>Ujjain</strong>: A differently able man alleged a marriage bureau functionary of duping him with Rs 25,000 and deceiving him. According to the sources, Lalit (27) resident of Jalour (Rajasthan) contacted a marriage bureau located in Dawa Bazar premises. </p><p>The marriage bureau employees asked him to come to the office with Rs 25000 and other testaments regarding his identity and qualification. Lalit reached the office and met a functionary Sonali and handed over her money and the documents required. </p><p>Sonali arranged a meeting of the victim with a girl named Puja. After the meeting Lalit was asked to return back home at Jalour with the assurance of fixing the next meeting at his home town. </p><p>But none from the marriage bureau reached his house on the decided time. After failing in several tries to contact the bureau, Lalit lodged a complaint with Neelganga police station in the matter.</p>