Ujjain: Mahakal temple receives donation in foreign currency worth Rs 4.73L

Ujjain: The Mahakaleshwar temple draws devotees from various parts of the world and they often offer donation in currencies of their respective countries. According to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee accountant Vipin Airen, the temple received Rs 1,45,707 donation in the year 2016-17, Rs 2,16,372 in 2017-18 and Rs 1,11,127 during 2018-19 through foreign currencies. During the last three financial years, the temple received total donation of Rs 4,73,706 through foreign currencies, he said.