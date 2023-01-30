Ujjain: Mahakal priest’s rep booked for cheating

Representative Image | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The peon of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee lodged a complaint of cheating in the name of Bhasmarti from a female devotee who had come from Jaipur to visit Mahakal at the Mahakal police station. Police registered a case under section 420 of the IPC against the priest’s representative in the case and released him on bail after a few hours.

Isha Sharma, a resident of Jhotavad, Jaipur, along with her family came to Ujjain to visit Mahakal on January 28. Here she contacted the priest’s representative Shiv Sharma to offer Bhasmarti and water to the Lord. Isha gave Shiv Sharma photocopies of her own and Ravi Natani’s Aadhaar cards. Shiv Sharma called them at Bhasmarti gate number 5 at 2 am where Shiv Sharma took Rs 4300 from both of them.

When both could not get a good darshan of the Lord, they complained to the temple administrator about the fraud done by Shiv Sharma. The one who brought the application became the complainant. Police have registered a case on the application received through the temple employee Dinesh Sharma. Police said that Shiv Sharma told during interrogation that he works as the representative of Pandit Vyas.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)