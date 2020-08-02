Ujjain: Mahakal Jyotirlingam decorated with eco-friendly materials on the eve of Rakshabandhan

Ujjain: The sanctum-sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar Temple has been decorated with Colourful eco-friendly materials on the eve of Rakshabandhan festival here on Sunday evening.

Priest Yash Guru said that as the use of flowers and garlands had been banned in the temple in wake of Corona epidemic, artistic decoration with the help of colourful papers has been made in and outside the sanctum-sanctorum on account of the Rakhi festival. Local artisans have used a variety of chakras and flowers of colourful papers for the decoration.

SPECIAL RAKHI ARRIVES FROM HYDERABAD

A special rakhi sent by a devotee from Hyderabad will be tied on the Mahakaleshwar Temple to mark the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival on Monday. Temple’s devotee Rishabh Yadav informed that ‘Raktim Mandal Pariwar’ who frequently visit Ujjain for the darshan of Mahakaleshwar Temple from Hyderabad has sent this rakhi for the welfare of people across the globe.

BIG RAKHI FOR BADE GANESH

A big rakhi depicting the an elephant of Kerala and a Mahadev Naag will be tied on the idol of Bada Ganesh located behind the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Harsiddhi Mandir Road. City’s artist Miny Sukhwani, who has been preparing rachis for the Bada Ganesh Mandir for last 12 year, has made this year’s rakhi to give out a message of- fear your own deeds and not that of the Almighty. She has also taught (online) several girls to prepare rakhi. One Niyati Bhargava will tie this rakhi on the wrist of Bada Ganesh idol at 4 pm on Monday.