Ujjain: Lok Sabha Speaker honours Swami Muskurake

Ujjain: Internationally acclaimed personality, Shailendra Vyas aka Swami Muskurake of Ujjain was honoured with Presidential decoration.

At the time of the pandemic and panic, he initiated a 45-day satirical series -- ‘Corona Se jung, Swami Muskurake ke sang” (a fight against Corona with Swami Muskurake) which was shared on Youtube and other social media platforms from April 12 to May 27, 2020.

A souvenir- ‘Corona Bhagavat Katha’ was released on the Vaccine Day in India by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Kota, Rajasthan. Birla appreciated the message of the series and ensured that he would also gift this souvenir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Swami Muskurake felicitated the Lok Sabha speaker with a turban as a symbol of honour. Kota’s well-known artist Barkha Joshi was present along with Hema Vyas and Sahiba Vyas.