Ujjain: Lectures held on various aspects related to chartered accountancy 

Meme to being presented to the ICAI president Debasish Mitra | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Chartered accountants are the leaders not only in India but in the entire world,” president of the ICAI Debasish Mitra said to the chartered accountants (CAs) of nearby cities at the inauguration ceremony of the two-day seminar of the Ujjain branch of ICAI.

CA Rashi Jain, chairperson of the Ujjain branch, said that after about 7 years, the president of ICAI addressed the Ujjain branch. Central Council members Abhay Chhajed, Gyanchandra Mishra, Rajendra Kumar and Hansraj Chugh were also present with him. In this seminar CA Girish Ahuja of Delhi, known as Tax Guru, guided the members on many important points of income tax. CA Rajesh Mehta of Indore threw light on search and survey and CA Pankaj Shah on partnership deeds enriched the knowledge of the members on the subject.

CA Nitin Vasant Garud had special support in the programme. Apart from Ujjain, a large number of CAs from Dewas, Agar-Malwa and Barnagar also participated in the programme. The programme was coordinated by CA Ankur Goyal, CA Garima Jain and Mayank Shukla. CA Aakrit Jain and CA Bhavesh Nerkar, who were the coordinators of this two-day programme, welcomed the guests and CA Sanjay Agrawal proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation hammers away mafia encroachments