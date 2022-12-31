Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation hammers away mafia encroachments

JCB machine being used to demolish the houses of goons in Mahakal and Neelganga police station area, respectively in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Launching joint action under ‘Anti-Mafia Drive’, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation staff in association with the police force demolished four houses of four notorious miscreants here on Friday. One house was sealed.

The house of infamous criminal Ayaz Lala, who had committed serious crimes was demolished amid heavy police deployment. This house of Ayaz was in the Begum Bagh Colony of the Mahakal police station area. The UMC and the police team reached his house in the morning and started demolishing after measurement of the house. Since Ayaz’s house is inside the lane and the JCB could not enter the narrow lane, the demolition work was started with an electrical hammer. UMC employees demolished the encroachment by making a hole in the roof in a short time. As per the information, 10 crimes are registered against Ayaz in Mahakal police station. These include serious crimes like murder, dacoity, assault, and selling drugs.

Likewise, the house of Rani Basod, infamous as ‘Lady Don’ in Sanjay Nagar of Neelganga police station, was demolished by the removal gang of the UMC. This action was taken in view of the criminal incidents of her son Kunal. Rani Basod is quite infamous in her area. Her job is to sell liquor and quarrel with people. Her son Kunal is following in her footsteps. In addition, 10 crimes including physical assault and threatening are registered in different police stations in the city. The UMC’s removal gang arrived with the police, took out the goods from the Kaccha house built in Sanjay Nagar and demolished it. Similarly, another house of Rani Basod, located in Sanjay Nagar itself, was sealed.

Hammers being used to demolish the houses of goons in Mahakal and Neelganga police station area, respectively in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Further, the UMC’s removal gang used hammers and JCBs on the houses of history-sheeters Pyarelal and Bherulal of Neelganga police station. The staff of the UMC and the police remained busy throughout the day demolishing the houses of the miscreants. UMC officers reached the Sanjay Nagar located house of Pyarelal, a history-sheeter and smack smuggler and the illegal rear part of his house was demolished. As per information, Pyare Lal is an old crook of the police station and 13 cases of selling smack along with theft are registered against him. The house of Bheru son of Hukumchand living in Shanti Nagar was also demolished. He has 8 to 10 crimes registered against him.