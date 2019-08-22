Ujjain: Job con; Girl duped of Rs 5,000

Ujjain: A girl was duped for Rs 5,000 under the pretext of providing her a job in the University by a miscreant. According to reports BCom student Vasudha Tiwari had gone to the university office for some work where a person met her and posing as the driver of the registrar.
The man told that, he could provide a job to her and took Rs 5,000 in two installments on the same day, and disappeared from the university office; when he did not come for a long time the student lodged a police complaint at Mahdav Nagar police station.
ASP crime branch Pramod Sonkar told that matter was under investigation and CCTV footages were being examined.
