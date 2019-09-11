Ujjain: Intermittent rain hits city

Ujjain: The city remained drenched by showers continously for the 3rd day. Taking a break on Monday late night, it intermittently continued all the day in the city and periphery regions on Tuesday .

According to land record department during last 24 hours, an average rain of 26.3mm was recorded in Ujjain district and 22 mm in Ujjain tehsil, 35mm in Ghattiya, 28 mm in Khachrod, 37mm in Nagda 37mm, 14mm in Barnagar, 35mm in Mehidpur and 13 mm in Tarana tehisil.

The district received average 1190.5 mm rainwater during the monsoon season this year which just double the rain in the previous year till September 10 which was average 650mm.

According to public heath engineering department (PHED), Gambhir Dam is filled up to its full tank levet (FTL) of 2250 McFt and according to dam authorities, its one gate has been opened to release excess water.

River Kshipra is also overflowing at Ramghat area and Triveni area. Water bodies like Undasa dam and Sahibkhedi dam have also reached their upper limits, the officials told.