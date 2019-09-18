Ujjain: Indore resident dies of excessive alcohol consumption

Ujjain: An Indore resident had come to Kalbhairav temple on Monday and he consumed copious amount of liquor. After sometime his condition started worsening and later he died.

According to Bhairavgarh police Deepak son of Rameshkumar Shinde came to the temple on Monday evening and drank heavily and got unconscious. Other devotees informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem and informed the family members of deceased. The body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after postmortem.